Interlinked wins the Arabian Travel Market startup competition

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): Interlinked won the third round of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 startup competition.

33 emerging travel companies participated in this year's competition, which was held in cooperation with Intilaq Company, headquartered in the United Kingdom, an increase of 158 per cent compared to last year's numbers, and Clearcut Technologies Middle East, StayKey, and Interlinked qualified as finalists.

The competition's jury included Sarah Saddouk, Innovation Director at Entrepreneur.com, and Mohammed Khoury, Projects Team at the Emirates Group. (ANI/WAM)

