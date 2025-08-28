International advocacy group flags rising human rights violations in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 28 A leading international advocacy group has drawn attention to alarming human rights violations, political oppression, and national instability unfolding across Bangladesh under the "current unelected" Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

In its report titled "One Year of Anarchy: Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under the Interim Government," the Canada-based Global Centre for Democratic Governance (GCDG), citing documented incidents and verified data, highlighted the systematic abuse of power, suppression of democratic rights, and erosion of the rule of law across the country.

"At least 637 individuals have been killed in mob lynching incidents. 47 individuals have been subjected to extrajudicial killings while in the custody of law enforcement agencies. 21 political detainees, affiliated with the Awami League, have died in prison custody," the report mentioned.

Highlighting atrocities against minorities under the Yunus regime, the report confirmed 2,442 incidents of minority persecution backed by evidence.

It documented that 27 people from the minority community were killed, 20 women were raped, and 17 Churches were set on fire on Christmas in 2024.

Additionally, 103 incidents of human rights violations were documented in the Chattogram hill tracts of Bangladesh, where 49 people were arbitrarily arrested, and at least 300 acres of land were seized.

The report further noted that between August and December 2024, 70 documented incidents of harassment or victimisation of at least 396 LGBTQI+ individuals across the country.

The report detailed that in targeted political violence, 205 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been murdered.

Between August 24 and May 25, as per the findings, at least 3,59,789 people have been arrested, the majority being Awami League members and supporters, while 116 Members of Parliament (MPs), including 14 women, have been illegally detained.

According to the GCDG, there is a surge in religious extremism, under "interim government patronage", as it claimed that over 300 "militant suspects" have been granted bail, despite serious charges.

The advocacy group highlighted that the ruling interim regime attempted to "legitimise power" through a fabricated resignation letter attributed to the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It noted that the "misrepresentation" of Article 106 of the Constitution of Bangladesh and Supreme Court rulings have been "used to justify illegal governance."

GCDG stressed that under "an unelected and constitutionally illegitimate government, the rule of law has collapsed, civil liberties have been eroded, the economy has weakened, and a climate of fear and repression prevails nationwide."

Asserting that corruption has reached an unprecedented level in Bangladesh, the advocacy group said that Yunus is "expanding his wealth and business empire, using the cover of governance to facilitate personal gain."

GCDG called for the restoration of civil rights, improvement in law and order, and establishment of an independent judiciary in Bangladesh. It also urged for an impartial investigation and justice for all human rights violations and criminal acts committed by the state or state-backed forces under the Yunus regime.

Additionally, it appealed for an immediate, free, fair, and participatory national election, including all political parties under a neutral caretaker government.

