"International community's response is increasing": Former Indian envoy to Bangladesh over attack on minorities

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, expressed her concern over the growing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, stating that the international community's response is increasing.

Sikri mentioned that President-elect Donald Trump, the British Parliament, and demonstrations worldwide have highlighted the issue, labeling it "ethnic cleansing" and a "dangerous situation."

Sikri, in conversation with ANI, said that her letter is an attempt to attract the attention of more members of the international community to the attack on minorities in Bangladesh.

"The international community's response is increasing. We saw that even at the end of October. President-elect Donald Trump has spoken about it and he has said that there is chaos in Bangladesh and the attacks on the minorities, on the Hindus and Christians are barbaric. Then we saw it was discussed in the British Parliament. We saw that they called it ethnic cleansing. They said it's a dangerous situation. There are demonstrations all over the world by the Indian diaspora and Bangladesh diaspora. They are all concerned about what is happening in Bangladesh. So I would say that the concern is increasing," she said.

She further said that the letter was written with the hope that Bangladeshis and the international community would take action against the issue.

"I think this letter, we hope, will further attract the concerns of the world community because they should know, the people of Bangladesh should know and the world community should know that something needs to be done about this. It cannot continue like this," she said.

Sikri said that since the beginning, India has been clear that they want to work with an elected government and take their ties forward. She hoped that the present government would hold elections in the near future.

"I think the government has said right from the very beginning, we are prepared to work with the current government. But we have told them now during the talks on December 9 that there has to be an elected government. We will do serious business only when there is an elected government. Otherwise, it is just routine business, humanitarian aid and so on. So we hope that the Bangladesh government will, the interim regime, the interim administration will take note of this, will arrange for early elections, will actually, there will have to be a new interim regime because this regime is completely illegal and they have put in you know all kinds of Islamists and other people in this group who are not able to really run the administration at all. So this is where the concern is there, and we hope that they will respond to the view of the world community," she told ANI.

Sikri further said that Bangladesh's locals also believe that it was better earlier and there is dissatisfaction with the current government.

"Their own economy is going in such shambles. The people are in total shambles. So we feel that the dissatisfaction within Bangladesh is increasing day by day. People are saying, it was better earlier. So, you know, we know that they are saying people, the most leading journalists are calling it an existential crisis. You know, they're calling it a very serious crisis in Bangladesh. So we hope that they will really listen to them and will be able to take action," he said.

Sikri said that moving forward, Bangladesh must establish a government that is just and law-based.

"Well, I must say that I think that the people of India and the people of Bangladesh are concerned and they want a better relationship. It is up to the interim regime or if they cannot manage it, they will have to be a new interim regime to actually carry the country forward because even if you accept that there is an interim regime, it has to be on the basis of just law and order being preserved and on the basis of arranging early free, fair and inclusive elections. Now this is the most important factor that the government has to accept. And now the point is that if they do not accept it, then of course the world community will take note. But we have seen in this interim regime there are all the Islamist parties are there... Islamist organizations are there. It's a matter of concern. So arranging free and fair and inclusive elections with this kind of regime will not work. So I think everybody has to look at it very seriously. And we hope that they will do that. And we hope that our open letter will push everybody in Bangladesh, everybody in India and the world community to make sure that the situation in Bangladesh returns to normalcy, that the economy takes off again," she said.

Sikri toldthat today there is a lack of economic growth and the situation is growing out of control.

"Today there is a complete lack of economic growth. People are losing jobs, there is super hyperinflation and people are just not able to live their lives. If classes are not being held, there is no law and order. Even though the army has been given majesty powers and police powers, they are not able to control the situation. So this is a matter of great worry, you know. So this is what we would like to do," she said.

The letter was sent to the Bangladesh High Commission on Monday morning and bore a total of 685 signatories. These include 19 retired Judges,139 Rtd Bureaucrats including 34 Ambassadors, 300 Vice Chancellors, 192 Rtd Armed forces officers and 35 persons from Civil Society.

The open letter reads, "We are addressing this Open Letter to you, the People of Bangladesh, in the sincere hope that this will help the people of both Bangladesh and India to continue together along the path of peace, friendship and understanding."

"The people of India view with increasing alarm and concern the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. The worst brunt of the chaotic situation prevailing in Bangladesh is being borne by the 15 million strong minority communities of Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, as well as the Shias, Ahmadiyyas and others. The agenda of the Islamists appears to be to terrorize and drive the religious minority population out of Bangladesh. Hindus and other minority communities across Bangladesh are stoutly resisting such attempts by Islamist groups. They are seeking protection of their rights as citizens of Bangladesh, as assured through the nation's Constitution," it added.

