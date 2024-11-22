International court issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM, Defence Minister; Netanyahu calls it "Modern Dreyfus trial"

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 22 : The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes."

The charges include allegations of targeting civilians and enforcing policies of starvation in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the "antisemitic" decision of the ICC in a statement on his social media platform comparing it to the infamous Dreyfus trial. In a video posted on his X handle, Netanyahu said, "The antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way."

Netanyahu drew parallels between his situation and the false treason charges against French Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus over 130 years ago. Referring to Emile Zola's famous essay J'accuse that defended Dreyfus, Netanyahu said, "Now an international court in The Hague, also headed by a French judge, is repeating this outrageous offence. It is falsely accusing me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of deliberately targeting civilians."

He defended Israel's military actions in Gaza, claiming that measures implemented were necessary to minimise civilian casualties. "We issue millions of text messages, phone calls, and leaflets to warn the citizens of Gaza to get out of harm's way, while Hamas terrorists do everything in their power to keep them in harm's way, including using them as human shields," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu dismissed accusations of imposing a starvation policy, highlighting that Israel had supplied 700,000 tons of food to Gaza. He stated, "We've supplied Gaza with 700,000 tons of food to feed the people of Gaza. That's 3,200 calories for every man, woman, and child in Gaza. And these supplies are routinely looted by Hamas terrorists, who deprive their people of much-needed food." He also noted that Israel had facilitated the vaccination of 97 percent of Gaza's population against polio. Netanyahu called the ICC's charges baseless, asking, "What in God's name are they talking about in The Hague?"

The Israeli Prime Minister further criticised the ICC for focusing on Israel while ignoring war crimes in countries like Iran, Syria, and Yemen. He also denounced the court for its failure to act against Hamas, describing their atrocities during the recent Gaza conflict. "No biassed anti-Israel decision in The Hague will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens," Netanyahu asserted.

He thanked allies, particularly the United States, for condemning the ICC's move and reiterated that Israel does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. The Israeli PM said, "We will continue to do everything we must to defend our citizens and defend our state against Iran's Axis of terror, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and others."

"Our enemies are your enemies, and our victory will be your victorythe victory of civilization over barbarism and tyranny," Netanyahu added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor