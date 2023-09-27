International Emmy nominations: India gets 4 nods with ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Delhi Crime 2’, ‘Vir Das: Landing’

New Delhi, Sep 27 The International Emmy Awards are coming up soon as the nominees have been announced with India garnering four nods. These nominations include two for ‘Rocket Boys’, one for ‘Delhi Crime - Season 2’ and one for ‘Vir Das: Landing’.

Jim Shabi has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for ‘The Rocket Boys’, competing against Gustavo Bassani in ‘Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido’ from Argentina, Martin Freeman in ‘The Responder’ from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson in ‘Nattryttarna’ (Riding in Darkness) from Sweden.

Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her role in the series ‘Delhi Crime 2’. In this category, she is competing against Connie Nielsen in ‘Drommeren - Karen Blixen Bliver Til (The Dreamer-Becoming Karen Blixer)’ from Denmark, ‘Billie Piper’ for ‘I Hate Suzie Too’ from the UK, and Karla Souza in ‘La Caída’/’Dive’ from Mexico.

Actor-comedian Vir Das has been given the Emmy nod in the Comedy category for his show ‘Vir Das: Landing’ where his competition includes: ‘Derry Girls - Season 3’ from the UK, ‘El Encargado’ (The Boss) from Argentina, and ‘Le Flambeau – Season 2’ from France.

In addition, producer Ekta Kapoor is also set to get an Emmy Award for the Directorate Award.

The 51st International Emmy Awards will be held in New York on November 20, 2023.

Bruce Paisner, who is the CEO of the International Academy, said in a statement on the official Emmy website: “The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognising excellence in television around the world. We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City in November to recognise these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage.”

Nominees come from: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the UK.

All nominees will convene in New York at The International Emmy World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations and special events, from November 17-19, the weekend before the awards ceremony.

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on November 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor