International Emmys: Shefali Shah loses to Karla Souza, Jim Sarbh to Martin Freeman

Mumbai, Nov 21 The 51st edition of the International Emmy Awards has been just concluded, and while comic artiste and actor Vir Das clinched the Best Unique Comedy trophy for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing', the other two contenders from India - Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh had a hard luck as the two missed out on securing the awards.

Shefali was nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actress category' for her work in the Indian police procedural crime drama 'Delhi Crime 2', Jim was nominated for 'Best Performance by an Actor' for his stellar performance in 'Rocket Boys'.

Shefali lost to Karla Souza who bagged the prestigious award for her performance in the Mexican series 'La Caida'. The other nominees include Connie Nielsen for the Danish series 'The Dreamer - Becoming Karen Blixen' and Billie Piper for the British show 'I Hate Suzie 2'.

In the 'Best Performance by an Actor category', in which Jim was nominated, actor Martin Freeman took home the trophy for his work in 'The Responder'.

Besides Jim and Martin, others in the nomination category included Gustavo Bassani for 'Yosi' and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series 'Nattryttarna'.

'Rocket Boys' chronicled the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two Indian scientists who shaped crucial moments in Indian nuclear and space history. Jim Sarbh amassed massive acclaim for his role in the TV show.

