International Siddhashram Shakti Centre celebrates India's Independence Day in London with grandeur

London [UK], August 16 : The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre celebrated India's 78th Independence Day on Thursday at Harrow, London with grandeur, said a statement by the centre.

The event featured a special flag hoisting ceremony attended by revered Saints and dignitaries, their statement said.

The celebrations also included a vibrant rally, the "Triranga Yatra", which saw participation from over 500 bikers and 100 cars, symbolising unity and patriotism among the Indian diaspora in the UK, the centre's statement added.

Guru Raj Rajeshwar of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre said, "This Independence Day is not just a celebration of India's freedom, but a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals. Our Triranga Yatra in London is a symbol of our love for our motherland and our commitment to keeping her values alive, even as we live abroad."

The event was a memorable tribute to India's rich history and the spirit of freedom that binds its people worldwide, the statement added.

Another event organised by the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) group was attended by numerous prominent personalities from the Indian community, underscoring the strong cultural ties and patriotism among the Indian diaspora at Slough, a town in Berkshire, England.

The Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) Group is committed to fostering a sense of community among Indians living in the UK, promoting cultural heritage, and supporting initiatives that strengthen the ties between India and the UK.

The highlight of the event was the flag hoisting ceremony, led by the Mayor of Slough, Balwinder Singh Dhillon. The Indian tricolour soared proudly as the gathered crowd honoured the spirit of freedom and unity. He appreciated the efforts put together by IDUK to bring the community together through organising events like this.

