International tattoo convention brings artists from Asian sub-continent to Nepal

Lalitpur [Nepal], April 5 : Hundreds of tattoo artists from the Asian sub-continent have arrived in the Heritage Garden of Lalitpur, Nepal to showcase their skills at the 11th International Nepal Tattoo Convention 2024.

The convention hosts over 95 stalls, with hundreds of tattoo artists showcasing their art on the bodily canvas.

The 11th edition of the National Tattoo Convention started today (Friday) and will conclude on Sunday, as per the organisers.

The convention is organised annually by Nepal Tattoo and features competition amongst the exhibitors daily. This competition not only promises to be a feast for the eyes but also a testament to the artists' creativity and skill under pressure.

According to the organizers, they are the first to organize a gathering of tattoo artists in the sub-continent and are proud to invite, host and showcase the ocean of tattoo artists, piercing and body-mod artists and enthusiasts from all over the globe.

The art of tattooing, which dates back centuries and is associated with culture, is now being transformed with modernization.

As per the artists of the convention, tattooists in modern times prefer to ink impressions of gods and goddesses with objects of their liking.

Sujan Budhathoki, one of the Nepali tattoo artists, said that according to his experience, most of the customers prefer tattoos mixing with the gods.

"Some of the tattooists prefer Japanese sleeves, some prefer traditional tattoos, especially those of gods and goddesses. In my personal experience, most of the customers want tattoos mixing with the gods," Budhathoki told ANI.

Moreover, the artists are assigned in their respective stalls to paint tattoos on the bodies of customers, assigning certain measurements and utilising the permitted ink.

The competition broadens its scope with "Ornamental, Tribal, and Dot Tattoo," welcoming entries of any size and colour.

This competition not only promises to be a feast for the eyes but also a testament to the artists' creativity and skill under pressure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor