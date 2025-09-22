Internet restored in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul, Sep 22 After nearly one week of internet deactivation, authorities have restored internet for some government departments in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, provincial director for communication Mullah Noorullah Nuri said Monday.

Point-to-point internet has been restored for some government offices, including banks, customs, and the Directorate for National ID Cards, to enable them to run their daily work smoothly, the official said.

Last Wednesday, local media reported that fibre optic services had been suspended in several provinces, including the northern Balkh, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and the southern Kandahar, on the grounds of checking "immoral activities."

Meanwhile, in another development, the construction of 18 school buildings has been completed and put into use in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province, providing enhanced educational facilities for local communities, the country's Ministry of Economy announced Monday.

Funded by the Asia Community Development Organisation at a cost of nearly 196 million afghani (over 2.9 million US dollars), the projects have been implemented in Gardez, the provincial capital, and surrounding districts, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Education has also ramped up access initiatives, establishing 472 community-based classes in neighbouring Logar province on Saturday to educate nearly 17,000 previously deprived children at the primary level, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, the Afghan government also continues to encourage domestic and foreign investments to combat poverty, create job opportunities, and bolster economic independence.

Last week, Abdul Nasir Reshtia, the chairman of the iron-smelting union, announced that a total of 45 major iron-smelting plants are operational in Afghanistan, with over 500 million US dollars invested in the sector, achieving full self-sufficiency.

He highlighted the industry's growth, noting that nearly 20,000 Afghans are directly employed, with another 50,000 benefiting indirectly through related jobs.

Over the past year, the country exported 210,000 tons of iron to Turkmenistan and Pakistan, underscoring its emerging role in regional trade, Reshtia had noted.

According to the official report, around 6,000 industrial factories are active nationwide, driving Afghanistan to full self-sufficiency in 130 sectors and partial self-sufficiency in another 100.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor