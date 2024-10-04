Internet shut down in major cities of Pakistan ahead of planned protest by Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : Internet services have been shut down across major Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, ahead of the planned protests by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Islamabad's D-Chowk.

Ary News reported that services have been suspended in several parts of the country and netizens have been facing issues in accessing social media apps.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI is holding protests to mark the party's displeasure over the degrading law and order situation in the country. Volunteers in large numbers are expected to show up for the protest.

The protests are taking place against the constitutional amendments proposed by the Shehbaz Sharif government. The Tehreek-e-Insaf party said it will also be raising the issue of failing independence of the judiciary,and the party is mobilising the masses to put pressure for the release of Khan, who has been in prison under a slew of cases against him.

Lahore's D-Chowk or Democracy Chowk is known in Pakistan as the place where various protests routinely take place. In the past, Imran Khan had a126-day sit-in protest here in 2014.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Punjab province of Pakistan ahead of the rally's call so as to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies. It will be imposed from October 4 till October 6. It has been imposed key cities like Lahore, Attock, and Sargodha. In addition, Rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order, Ary News reported.

In Lahore, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers specifically for October 5.

The decision to impose the restrictions and deploy Rangers was made based on recommendations from the district administration. Separately, in response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf call for a protest, the Islamabad police have 'formed' seven teams to arrest protestors, Ary News stated.

According to government sources, special police teams consisting of 15 to 17 policemen have been created to manage the law and order situation ahead of the protests across the country. The teams will operate under the leadership of Superintendents of Police with each team being headed by a sub-inspector rank officer, Ary News claimed.

