Internet users in Pakistan face slow internet speed, limited access to online platforms

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 : Internet users in several cities of Pakistan on experienced slow Internet speed resulting in restricted access to various online platforms and services, The Express Tribune reported.

Users faced difficulties in browsing and uploading and downloading of media files like images, videos, and voice notes, the report said, adding that people engaged in online business faced various challenges as they rely on stable internet connection for their work.

Downdetector confirmed the disruption as it showed a rise in outages for WhatsApp, Gmail, Instagram and TikTok around 11 am on December 1, 2024. The slow speed of the internet also affected users who depend on these platforms for communication, work and social engagement, according to The Express Tribune report.

Internet disruptions are not uncommon in Pakistan. However, the frequency of such outages has witnessed a rise in recent months. In November, internet and mobile services were temporarily disrupted in Islamabad during a political protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Furthermore, the Pakistan government has carried out multiple tests of its internet firewall this year, which has reduced speed of Internet and caused digital disruptions in the past. Presently, the cause of the slowdown of the internet speed remains unclear and authorities have not given a reason for the ongoing issue.

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retired) Hafeezul Rehman said that the government had given a nod for an extension for the deadline to register virtual private networks (VPNs). However, PTA has not announced the new deadline for registration, according to The Express Tribune report.

The PTA chief stated that VPNs would not be blocked on November 30, as per the initial plan. He said, "VPNs will not be blocked today." However, he did not a mention a new deadline for registration, adding, "How long VPN registration is extended is a matter for the interior ministry". The PTA's decision comes after Wispap requested the interior ministry to extend the deadline to "facilitate compliance".

