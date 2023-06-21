Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025

By IANS | Published: June 21, 2023 03:30 PM 2023-06-21T15:30:03+5:30 2023-06-21T15:45:09+5:30

Phnom Penh, June 21 The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic ...

Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025 | Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025

Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025

Next

Phnom Penh, June 21 The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2025, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a bi-annual conference of the Ministry of Tourism in Phnom Penh, Khon said the kingdom received some 2.16 million foreign visitors during the first five months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 530 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Based on this figure, we hope to receive up to 4.6 million international tourists in 2023 and 7 million in 2025 or 2026," he said.

In the pre-pandemic era, the Southeast Asian country recorded 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating $4.92 billion in revenue.

"The recovery of the tourism sector has importantly contributed to our country's post-pandemic economic growth, which is forecast at 5.6 per cent this year," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Thong khon Thong khon Xinhua Xinhua News Ministry Of Tourism Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry Xinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee Xinhua news agency quoted the national health commission