Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025

Phnom Penh, June 21 The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2025, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a bi-annual conference of the Ministry of Tourism in Phnom Penh, Khon said the kingdom received some 2.16 million foreign visitors during the first five months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 530 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Based on this figure, we hope to receive up to 4.6 million international tourists in 2023 and 7 million in 2025 or 2026," he said.

In the pre-pandemic era, the Southeast Asian country recorded 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating $4.92 billion in revenue.

"The recovery of the tourism sector has importantly contributed to our country's post-pandemic economic growth, which is forecast at 5.6 per cent this year," he added.

