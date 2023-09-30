Introducing his film 'Bebaak', Anurag says insecure men drive patriarchy

Mumbai, Sep 30 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has given memorable films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Paanch’, ‘Black Friday’ and others, is also known for voicing his opinions. The director shared that the oppressive system of patriarchy is the creation of insecure men.

Anuragis about to release his short film titled ‘Bebaak’ as a producer. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sarah Hashmi, Sheeba Chadha, and Vipin Sharma.

The film showcases an inspiring story of Fatima, a Muslim girl who hails from a modest Muslim family with three siblings, and harbours dreams of becoming an architect.

However, her father's financial constraints threaten to shatter her aspirations. In a desperate move, her father takes her to a conservative Muslim Trust that provides funds for promising students, putting her in a dilemma as she grapples with her beliefs and dreams.

Discussing societal patriarchy and the suppression of women's empowerment through religious contexts, Anurag said: "I have a major problem with this terminology. When something unfortunate occurs to a female individual, we often hear phrases like 'Ghar Ki Izzat Lutt Gyi,' which directly associates it with the honour of daughters and women within the family."

Raising a few questions on society, he said, "Why doesn't it extend to men as well? Why don't we address the violation as an individual's experience and empower them to stand up for themselves? In the traditional ages the culture was to hide these things, reinforcing the perception of women as property."

"We covered their faces, assuming that only we had the right to observe them. It's the male insecurity that fuels patriarchy. If we examine it closely, women possess incredible strength and power, which seems to threaten the men who think women would go independent. I was raised in a household led and governed by my grandmothers. Everyone knew what had to be done and everyone had a role.We are afraid that someone might take something from us, so we force rules and regulations. This ideology is wrong. Insecurity is at the root of many problems, and it's the humongous male insecurity that fosters patriarchy and a sense of ownership," he added.

‘Bebaak’ will premiere on JioCinema on October 1 as part of the JioCinema Film Fest.

