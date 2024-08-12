Investing in youth is UAE's top priority, affirms Theyab bin Mohamed on International Youth Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE] August 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), said that the wise leadership of the UAE is exerting all efforts and providing the necessary resources to harness the energy of the youth and direct it towards building and developing the country.

On the occasion of International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 each year, Sheikh Theyab emphasised that the youth are the hope and future of the nation. He also drew attention that they must equip themselves with knowledge and education and exert more effort and dedication to achieve their aspirations and ambitions, in line with the expectations of their families and nation.

He pointed out that societies develop and thrive through the energy of their youth, and their strength is measured by the strength, loyalty, and commitment of their youth to their values, identity, and understanding of the humanitarian principles on which they are based.

He added that the UAE is confidently moving towards the future, placing investment in youth at the top of its priorities. The country has become a beacon and a destination for living, working, fostering talents, and supporting the ambitions of creative and distinguished individuals, benefiting its society, the region, and the world.

Sheikh Theyab affirmed that investing in people and empowering youth is a well-established and continually renewed approach adopted by the wise leadership in all fields and sectors.

Under the chairmanship of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Youth Centre continues its efforts to empower Arab youth by developing targeted initiatives and collaborating with Arab governments and entities to nurture a generation of young Arab leaders capable of building a better future for the Arab world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor