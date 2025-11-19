"Investment in skills, vocational education in India": Austrade Commissioner at DIDAC India 2025

New Delhi [ India], November 19 : Australia is strengthening its education ties with India, showcasing its vocational education expertise at DIDAC India 2025. Austrade Trade and Investment (Austrade) Commissioner Vik Singh highlights the country's commitment to skill development, with 24 companies and 35 delegates participating.

Vik Singh said this was the first time the Australian government, along with its state and territory partners, had participated in DIDAC.

The event expects 40,000 attendees and offers a platform for Australian and Indian institutions to collaborate. Singh emphasised India's potential as a scaling capital, with Australia as a key partner. The focus is on co-creating solutions for a better-skilled India, investing in vocational education and training.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2025 event in Delhi, Singh said, "This is the first time that the Australian government is doing DIDAC along with our state and territory partners. It's a wonderful experience to be here. I believe there's going to be 40,000 people that will walk through the doors at DIDAC over the next five days."

Australia's TAFE system and ed-tech companies are exploring partnerships with Indian counterparts, aiming to enhance skill development and economic growth. The collaboration seeks to address India's ambitious goals, fostering innovation and progress.

DIDAC India is an annual international exhibition and conference focused on educational resources and technology for the education and skills sectors, considered the largest event of its kind in Asia.

"It is really an investment in skills and in vocational education in India. Now we know that India has a huge ambition to be the skilling capital of the world, and Australia is a natural partner to help fulfil that ambition," said the Austrade Commissioner.

Reflecting on the changing Indian education landscape, Singh noted the impact of the National Education Policy 2020 in opening doors for global cooperation. "I'm a product of the Indian education system... it is really wonderful to see the policy tailwinds that we have... NEP 2020 has been the catalyst for internationalisation," he said.

Singh highlighted that Australia is the first country to establish university campuses in India. "We have two campuses... with Deakin University and the University of Wollongong. We'll have another four or five... By this time next year, we could be looking at almost 10 Australian campuses operating in India."

The event is partnered by Global Victoria (State Govt. of Victoria, Australia), the British Education Suppliers Association (BESA), DIDACTA (Germany), Worlddidac Association & Education Finland. Also, the event is supported by all prominent ministries of the Government of India and various educational bodies.

The 15th edition of the Annual International Exhibition and Conference - DIDAC INDIA 2025 will take place from November 18-20, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi, India.

