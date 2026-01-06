"Investment of RSS in education, youth was very clear": Consul General of Israel to Midwest India Yaniv Revach

Mumbai [India], January 6 : Mumbai [India], January 6 : Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, based in Mumbai, has praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) focus on education, youth engagement and leadership development during his recent visit to Nagpur and the RSS headquarters.

Speaking about his visit, Revach said he was honoured to be in Nagpur, where he participated in the inauguration of a hackathon involving students. He highlighted the role of young people and innovation in shaping the future, noting that engagement with students was a key objective of his visit.

"I was really impressed by the strong discipline and the deep connection to Indian history, culture and values, while also looking towards the future here in India," Revach said. He added that he was honoured to pay his respects to RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and former chief M S Golwalkar, stating that their legacy and vision continue to guide the organisation even today.

The Israeli diplomat emphasised that the RSS's long-term investment in education, youth activities and leadership development stood out clearly during his visit. "It's very important to understand that the RSS invests in education, youth activities and leadership in order to build a strong community and a caring society here in India," he said.

Drawing parallels with Israel, Revach noted similarities between the RSS's approach and Israeli movements that prioritise education and values. "As an Israeli visitor, it was very clear for me. I saw similarities with Israeli movements, especially the importance given to education and values in shaping the next generation," he said.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties regarding his visit to the RSS headquarters, Revach said such reactions did not influence his actions. "I don't act here by opposition or by people who respond to my activity," he stated.

He further stressed that his perspective is focused on India's future. "What is important actually is the future of India and the next generation of India - its values, culture, history and heritage," Revach said, underlining the significance of long-term societal development through education and leadership.

