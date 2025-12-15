Investments from India, agriculture, mining sector, DPI, cybersecurity on agenda, says Indian Envoy Rai ahead of PM Modi's Ethiopia visit

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 15 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Ethiopia from December 16 to December 17, India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, said key sectors including investments from India, agriculture, mining, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and cybersecurity will be among the key areas on the agenda for discussions between the Indian side and the Ethiopian leadership.

Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, Ambassador Rai toldon Sunday that, in addition to these key agendas, sectors such as education, health, defence, and agriculture will also feature prominently in the talks.

He noted that this visit will also cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review regional and international issues.

"All these sectors (education, health, defence, agriculture, and digital technology) are on our agenda for discussion, and in addition, investments from India in Ethiopia, the mining sector, digital public infrastructure, and cybersecurity are the areas," the Ambassador said.

"This visit is going to discuss the entire gamut of the relationship between both countries. During the visit, both leaders will also review regional and international issues," he added.

He emphasised agriculture as a priority, noting that 80 per cent of the livelihoods of the African population depend on this sector.

"Agriculture is a very important area because 80 per cent of Ethiopians depend on agriculture for their livelihood. We are going to discuss wide-ranging areas, and I doubt that there is anything which has been left out," Rai said.

He further said India plans to launch several projects in Ethiopia under the International Solar Alliance, including solar rooftops, regional solar connectivity, off-grid solutions, and solar pumps, aimed at providing energy access to populations not connected to the national grid and supporting anti-poverty measures.

"Through the International Solar Alliance, a large number of projects are proposed to be launched in Ethiopia and this ranges from solar rooftops to regional connectivity through solar energy, off-grid connectivity, and solar pumps so that the lives of those people who are not part of the national grid can be provided access to energy and access to energy is also one of the very important elements and a very important anti-poverty measure," he said.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a joint initiative between India and France to address climate change by promoting and implementing solar energy solutions.

It was first proposed during the COP21 summit in Paris in 2015. After a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, the Alliance opened membership to all UN member states.

Currently, over 100 countries have signed the agreement, with more than 90 having ratified it to become full members. The ISA aims to mobilise USD 1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while driving down technology and financing costs.

The Ambassador further noted that the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia, numbering around 2,500, is also preparing a special outreach programme to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

"A large number of activities, including recitation of songs and poems, are planned. On the evening of the 16th, the Indian diaspora will present a memorable welcome for the Prime Minister," Rai said.

PM Modi will be in Ethiopia for a two-day state visit, during the second leg of his three-nation visit following his visit to Jordan.

He will be in the African nation at the invitation of Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia, duirng which he will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Ali on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties.

"As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

