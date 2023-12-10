Investors to focus on inflation data from India, US

New Delhi, Dec 10 In the upcoming data-centric week, the focus will be on crucial releases, including inflation data from India and the US, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian inflation is expected to rise, while US inflation will remain steady. Indian industrial and manufacturing production is also expected, while consensus expects expansion. However, the outcome of the awaited Fed policy meeting will be pivotal in shaping market sentiments, he said.

The Indian market achieved an all-time high, driven by robust domestic GDP growth. Despite the RBI maintaining policy status quo, an upgraded GDP growth forecast for FY24 (6.5 per cent to 7 per cent) boosted investor confidence. Measures to address the liquidity deficit, including the reversal of SDF & MDF facilities, positively impacted financials, leading to a 5 per cent gain in Nifty Bank for the week, he said.

IT, consumer, auto, and realty sectors performed well due to valuation comfort, festive momentum, and a strong uptick in residential sales. Mid & small-caps continued to outperform, driven by a healthy economic outlook, strong Q2 earnings, and corrections in oil prices, he said.

Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities said in last week, the benchmark indices witnessed stellar rally, the nifty ended 3.47 per cent while the Sensex gained over 2,340 points. Among sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices registered a positive momentum but Energy index outperformed, rallied nearly 8 per cent. During the week, the Nifty/ Sensex successfully surpassed the important resistance of 20,200 / 68,000 and post breakout it intensified the positive momentum.

