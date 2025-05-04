IOS SAGAR sails to Maldives after successful visit to Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], May 4 : Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR has departed Port Victoria, Seychelles, after a successful port call marked by professional and cultural engagements aimed at deepening maritime cooperation between India and Seychelles.

According to Indian Navy, IOS SAGAR is now headed for a final port of call in Male in Maldives.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy on Saturday said, "IOS SAGAR, on concluding its successful visit to Port Victoria, Seychelles left harbour on May 2 '25. The visit was marked by insightful engagements between India and Seychelles. The ship is now heading for her final port of call, Male, Maldives, where she will continue her collaborative maritime security and regional outreach mission."

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on May 1 marking another important milestone in her ongoing operational deployment across the South-West Indian Ocean Region, Defence ministry said in a release.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome and received by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, and the Defence Adviser. The port call will feature a host of professional and cultural exchanges, including cross-deck visits involving a multinational crew, interactions with the CDF and senior officers of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and a joint Yoga session.

INS Sunayna, designated as IOS Sagar, has embarked on a multinational crew comprising 44 naval personnel from 09 friendly foreign nations of the South-West Indian Ocean Region. The deployment exemplifies India's commitment to fostering regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building in the spirit of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), the ministry said.

Earlier, the ship made port calls at Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Nacala (Mozambique), and Port Louis (Mauritius), engaging with local navies and maritime security stakeholders to train together, exchange best practices, and enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor