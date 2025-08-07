Iowa Shooting: Two Killed, One Injured In Firing and Blast in Glenwood; Suspect Arrested

At least two people were killed and one was critically injured in a shooting incident in the Glenwood neighbourhood, Iowa on Wednesday, August (local time). Law enforcement authorities are currently at the spot and have apprehended the suspect shooter. The injured person has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities termed this an isolated incident, with no further threat in the region. Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen, during the briefing, informed that a blast had taken place in the house before the fire. “There was some type of explosion in the house before the fire started," he said.

Suspect Arrested

UPDATE: At least 1 dead, 2 injured after active shooter incident, house fire (connected) in Glenwood, Iowa; video shows suspect being taken into custody.



After receiving the information, the Police and Mills County Sheriff’s rushed to the scene and responded to the active shooter at the site. Johansen confirmed that one suspect of 'interest' is in custody. Johansen said shots were fired before the fire. He also confirmed that police have been called to the neighbourhood.

Glenwood Police investigating and looking for anyone with information about the incident. The police department also issued number 712-527-4844 for locals to inform police for any information they know in the incident.

Authorities police cordoned off the area, and vehicles were barred from entering as an emergency alert was issued from Mills County Emergency Management at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Residents were asked to remain clear of the area around 405 N. Grove St. as an active law enforcement situation was in progress Wednesday night.