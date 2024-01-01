IPG, ICPA express concern over Air India's alleged threats against sick pilots

New Delhi, Jan 1 The Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) and the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) have jointly voiced their concern regarding the Tata Group-owned Air India's alleged threat to take "appropriate measures" against cockpit staff who report sick for duty.

In a letter addressed to Air India's Senior Vice President for Flight Operations, Manish Uppal, copies of which were marked to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, DGCA Director Vikram Dev Dutt, and Air India Managing Director and CEO Campbell Wilson, among others, the IPG and ICPA emphasised the importance of a work environment where pilots can report illnesses without fear of reprisal, particularly for the sake of flight safety.

The unions acknowledged the significance of maintaining productivity and efficiency but stressed the need to prioritise pilots' health due to its direct impact on flight safety. They expressed concerns that pilots might feel "intimidated" or "compelled" to operate flights despite health concerns, potentially compromising the safety of the flight.

The joint communication highlighted that threatening employees for reporting sickness not only violates ethical principles but also goes against the Aircraft Rules Act of 1937.

The letter emphasised that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) places a high priority on safety, considering the physical and mental health of pilots as paramount. It underlined the necessity for pilots to feel comfortable reporting illnesses without fear of reprisal in the interest of flight safety.

The IPG represents wide-body aircraft pilots at Air India, while the ICPA represents pilots handling narrow-body Airbus 320 family aircraft for the full-service carrier.

