Iran announces rail links to Afghanistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan to boost regional connectivity

Tehran [Iran], July 28 : Iran has announced plans to launch three international passenger rail routes including a key connection to Afghanistan as part of efforts to boost regional connectivity and economic integration, Khaama Press reported.

According to Jabar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iranian Railways and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the new rail links will connect Iran with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.

Zakeri said a direct passenger service between Tehran and Ankara is one of the flagship projects. "This will build on the existing Tehran-Van line in Turkey," he noted, adding that "talks are underway between officials of both countries on fares and financial arrangements." The line is expected to become operational within two months, as reported by Khaama Press.

The second proposed route will connect Tehran and Mashhad to Herat in western Afghanistan. Zakeri said the service will commence "once travel document issues between the two countries are resolved."

Iranian media cited by Khaama Press reported that the route will initially reach Rozanak, near Herat, before being extended into the city itself following the completion of a 70-kilometre stretch by Iranian firms.

The third international route will link Mashhad with Mary in Turkmenistan, further enhancing Iran's rail access to Central Asia.

"These new routes will not only boost tourism but also strengthen Iran's economic and trade ties with its neighbours, particularly in Central Asia," Zakeri said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Once the network is fully operational, it is expected to facilitate smoother passenger movement and provide improved access from Iran to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, reinforcing the role of rail in regional integration.

The announcement comes at a time when public assistance efforts in Iran are ramping up to support Afghans returning home. According to Tolo News, the free transportation of Afghans deported from Iran to their home provinces has accelerated, easing the burden of return for many.

Several returnee migrants said the aid helped them forget the hardships of exile and the exhaustion of the long journey.

Mohammad, a deported migrant from Iran, said: "I am happy that we are being transported for free, and I am satisfied with our government and people who helped us. Now we can travel freely to our provinces."

Noorullah Nawrozi, another deported migrant, said: "It hasn't even been a day since we returned to the country, and we are already on a bus heading to Kabul. With such a crowd, I didn't think we'd be able to leave the camp so soon."

Many deported Afghans said they were left without any money, alleging that Iranian police and drivers confiscated their belongings before deportation.

Ali Ahmad, a deported migrant, added: "We ask the Islamic Emirate to negotiate with Iran to lower bus fares. In Iranian camps, money is forcibly taken from Afghans."

Tolo News quoted Abdul Saboor, another deportee, as saying: "Living in Iran was not possible. Renting a house, going to the hospital for childbirth, or treatment was very difficult. Because we are Afghans, medical costs were very high, and sometimes we weren't treated at all."

Others recounted harassment by landlords and authorities in Iran, claiming they were stripped of legal protection and denied refunds of advance rent.

Shoaib, a deportee from Iran, said: "They took me to a real estate office, tore up my contract documents and said, 'You're done.' The police were there and said the landlord had the right to do that since I had betrayed their country. I told them betrayal means killing someone or destroying a city, but I came to work and served this country."

According to Tolo News, statistics from local authorities in Herat show that nearly 750,000 Afghan migrants have entered the country through the Islam Qala border in the past month alone. Most were deported by Iran, while others returned after their residency permits expired.

