Iran, Armenia reaffirm commitment to bilateral agreements

Tehran, July 10 Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have reaffirmed their countries' commitment to the previously reached bilateral agreements.

In a phone call on Tuesday night, the two sides discussed issues of common interest and vowed to further expand bilateral relations, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian said Armenia holds a special place among Iran's neighbors, adding that ties with Armenia were of great importance in Iran's foreign policy.

Noting that Iran's principled policy towards Armenia was "inviolable," Pezeshkian said that Iran respected all countries' territorial integrity and was against any change to international borders, stressing that Iran would continue supporting the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and was ready to contribute to the diplomatic process.

He reaffirmed that Iran would honor its commitments to Armenia and was prepared to further promote bilateral relations, commending the Armenian government for supporting the activities of the Iranian private sector in Armenia, reported Xinhua news agency.

Pashinyan, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on his election, saying relations between Yerevan and Tehran had expanded well during the term of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on May 19.

He emphasized that his country was committed to all the agreements reached between the two countries during Raisi's term, hoping that bilateral ties would remain "warm and cordial" during Iran's incoming administration.

The Armenian prime minister said his country's relations with Iran were based on the two sides' common interests, noting that Armenia-Iran ties would never be impacted by any external factor.

Pezeshkian was announced as Iran's next president on Saturday following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.

