Iran arrests 8 suspects linked to fatal election attack

Tehran, July 8 Iranian intelligence forces have reportedly arrested eight suspects in connection with a deadly attack on a vehicle carrying a ballot box in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The incident occurred following the first round of Iran's presidential election on June 29, resulting in the deaths of two security personnel and injuries to several others, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran's official news agency IRNA.

The province's intelligence department arrested the "terrorist" suspects on Friday, according to a statement quoted by the IRNA report on Sunday. Weapons, ammunition, grenades, two-way radios, and explosive materials were seized from the suspects.

The intelligence authorities also claimed that the group received direction from their ringleaders who were based in a "neighbouring country" and was planning further attacks, without revealing the name of the country.

The attackers failed to steal the ballot box despite injuring five passengers, including law enforcement and election staff. Two officers succumbed to their injuries after the attack.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has seen numerous terrorist incidents targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

