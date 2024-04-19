Iran asserts "right to self defence" over Israel's "aggression"; slams UN for failing its duty

New Delhi[India], April 19 : Iran has exercised its "inherent right of self-defence" in response to what it termed the "Zionist regime's heinous military aggression" against its diplomatic premises in Damascus in Syria, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the United Nations, emphasizing its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the rule of law, in response to the Zionist regime's heinous military aggression and unlawful use of force against diplomatic premises of Iran in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Republic on 1st April 2024, implemented its inherent right of SELF DEFENSE in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter on 14 April 2024," the press statement read.

It said that Israel had "in a grave violation of UN Charter and basic norms of international law, committed a terrorist attack" against its protected premises in Syria, but Iran exercised its "inherent right of self defence" in "full compliance with the relevant rules and regulations, and only targeted military objectives and army bases, without harm, injury or suffering for the civilians."

The statement noted that Israel's "aggression" against the Iranian embassy seriously violated Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons Including Diplomatic Agents 1973, and the United Nation Charter as well.

It expressed disappointment that the UN Security Council failed to "fulfil its duty in a right, fair, unbiased and undiscriminating manner".

"Consequently, there was no other choice rather than resorting to the inherent right of SELF DEFENSE as articulated in Article 51 of the UN Charter, aimed at defending our nation, national security and sovereignty," the statement issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said.

The statement further said, "it is worth reiterating that in contradiction to the occupying regime's aggressive and genocidal pattern which tends to escalate and exacerbate tensions in the region aiming to threaten the international peace and security by expanding the scope of the war far beyond the occupied Palestinian territories, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the UN Charter and will not hesitate to continue its constructive role for the stabilizing peace and stability in the region."

Meanwhile, earlier Friday Israel struck Iran, an US official told ABC News while New York Times said three Iranian sources confirmed that a military air base in Iran's central province of Isfahan had been hit.

Isfahan houses sites associated with Iran's nuclear program, including its underground Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

There has been no official confirmation by Israeli authorities on the reported reprisal strike for an Iranian attack on Israel days earlier.

Al Jazeera cited Mehr news agency reporting that "sounds were heard over the city" in Isfahan early today adding that "several miniature UAVs were shot down." It said that Iran had lifted restrictions across its country after authorities temporarily suspended flights over several cities including Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan.

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran's space agency said on the X social media platform that several small "quadcopter" drones had been shot down. Al Jazeera cited his X post as saying that, "There are no reports of a missile attack for now."

The latest development comes after Iran on April 13 launched missiles and drones agaisnt Israel, which Tehran said was in retaliation for a presumed Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 in which 13 people were killed.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during discussions on the Middle East situation at the UNSC on Thursday warned Israel against taking any military actions targeting Iranian interests.

He stated Iran has concluded its "defence and counteroffensive measures" and urged the international community to stop Israel from carrying out any military operations against Iran.

On April 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at a cabinet meeting that Israel will make its own decisions and do whatever is necessary to protect itself, even if it contradicts the advice given by its allies, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu made the statement at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday after meeting with the foreign ministers of the UK and Germany. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Israel on Wednesday.

