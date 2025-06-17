Iran busts alleged Mossad-linked drone factory in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], June 17 : Iranian authorities claimed to have busted a drone-producing factory of the Israeli Intelligence Agency Mossad in Tehran, ARY News reported, citing Iranian news agency IRNA.

As per details, Iranian authorities arrested two individuals accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in separate operations across Tehran and Alborz provinces.

According to Sa'eed Montazer al-Mahdi, spokesperson for Iran's Police Command, the arrests were made in Fashafuyeh district of Ray County, south of Tehran.

Over 200 kilograms of explosives, components for 23 drones, launchers, and other technical equipment were confiscated from the operatives.

A Nissan pickup truck believed to have been used for transportation was also seized.

ARY News reported that Iranian officials say Mossad operatives have been attempting sabotage missions within the country, including deploying small drones loaded with explosives to target strategic sites.

The arrests come in the wake of Israel's unprecedented overnight strikes on June 13, which hit residential areas in Tehran and other cities.

In response, Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes into Israeli territory, targeting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa. Daily life has reportedly ground to a halt in parts of Israel, with residents seeking refuge in bomb shelters, ARY News added.

