Iran calls on UN to recognise US, Israel as initiators of 'aggression'

Tehran, June 30 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to recognise Israel and the United States as the initiators of the "aggression" against Iran.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Araghchi on Sunday, urged the Council to fulfill its responsibility in maintaining international peace and security, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He accused Israel of deliberately targeting residential buildings, civilians, and civilian infrastructure, describing the attacks as a "flagrant breach" of the UN Charter and a "blatant violation" of international law.

Araghchi said Israel and the United States had also targeted Iran's nuclear facilities -- safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) -- in "grave violation of the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, as well as the IAEA's instruments and resolutions."

The Iranian foreign minister emphasised that the UNSC should hold the "aggressors" accountable and act to prevent the recurrence of such "crimes."

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

On June 22, US forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on Tuesday.

