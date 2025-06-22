"Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon": UK PM Starmer backs American strikes on Iran

London [UK], June 22 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support for America's decision to conduct 'precision' strikes on Iran. Calling Iran's nuclear program a "grave threat" to international security, Starmer on Sunday called on Iran to reach a diplomatic solution.

UK PM Starmer said that America's actions have alleviated the threat posed by Israel.

He wrote on X, "Iran's nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1936675855675035868

The remarks by UK PM Starmer follow after US President Donald Trump had announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved on Saturday (local time).

Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Sunday that an emergency meeting would take place on Monday in light of the developments taking place in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA confirmed that there has been no reported increase in off-site radiation levels following the recent strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, including the underground enrichment facility at Fordow.

"Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran including Fordow the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on the situation in Iran as more information becomes available," the agency said in a statement.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifferenceand even complicityof the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump's bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities will change history.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

