Iran condemns lethal Israeli airstrikes on schools in Gaza

Tehran, Aug 5 Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned Israel's deadly airstrikes on the schools of al-Nasr and Hassan Salama in Gaza City.

In a post on Sunday on social media platform X, Kanaani described the raid, which killed at least 25 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others earlier in the day, as Israel's "newest war crime".

Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement that Israeli warplanes attacked militants operating inside Hamas command and control complexes that were hidden inside the schools, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kanaani stressed that despite the Israelis' "horrifying brutality" and "war crimes", "the strategic balance in the Palestinian lands as well as the region will not tilt in favour of Israel and its delusional supporters".

The Israeli army has been conducting a large-scale offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on the Israeli towns adjacent to the strip, killing nearly 1,200 people.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,583, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

