Iran condemns US-led airstrikes on Yemen, lethal attack in Pakistan

Washington, Jan 6 Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned airstrikes by the US-led navy coalition on northern Yemen as well as a lethal attack in southwestern Pakistan.

The "ongoing and repeated military aggression" by the United States, Britain, and Israel against Yemen "constitute a clear violation of Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contradict the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," Baghaei said in a statement on Sunday.

"These aggressive actions would lead to increased insecurity and instability in the West Asia region," he added.

A US-led navy coalition launched three airstrikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada on Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The strikes targeted a military site of the Houthi group in the city, residents said on social media.

The US military has yet to comment on the claim.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023 in support of Palestinians.

In response, the US-British navy coalition stationed in the area has regularly conducted air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.

In a separate statement, Baghaei expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Pakistan in light of the lethal attack in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

He stressed "the need to strengthen efforts to prevent and combat terrorism," read the statement.

At least four people were killed and 32 others injured in an explosion in Balochistan on Saturday, local media and officials said.

The incident happened in the Turbat district of the province, where a convoy was attacked, and a bus in it was struck during the assault, officials told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on social media, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the attack.

