Iran defends its strikes on US military base, says "act of self-defence had nothing to do with friendly neighbour Qatar"

Tehran [Iran], June 24 : Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has defended military strikes on the American military base 'Al-Udeid', calling it an exercise conducted in self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in response to the US' strikes in Iran on June 22. Baqaei stated that the "act of self-defence" has nothing to do with Qatar and emphasised the "excellent and deeply rooted relationships" shared by the two nations.

In a statement shared on X, Esmaeil Baqaei expressed Iran's commitment to good neighbourly policy with Qatar and other friendly nations.

"Iran's military strikes on the American military base 'Al-Udeid' were in exercise of our self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States' unprovoked aggression against Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June 2025. This act of self-defence had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar, as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships," Baqaei posted on X.

"Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy concerning the State of Qatar and other neighbouring countries. We resolve not to let U.S./Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies against Iran create division between us and the brotherly countries of the region," he added.

Earlier, Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatarthe largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN. The development came after the US conducted strikes at three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in the early hours of Sunday. Two officials familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that the US was tracking multiple missiles launched from Iran.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump downplayed the impact of Iran's attack and praised the preparedness of American forces, noting Iran's response was anticipated and countered effectively.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired 13 were knocked down, and 1 was "set free," because it was headed in a non-threatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

"Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their system", and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost and nobody to be injured," he added.

