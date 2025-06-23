Iran envoy slams US, Israel for strikes on nuclear sites, hopes world will take measures to condemn "aggression"

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi has slammed Israel and the US stating that both the countries have gravely violated the UN Charter, international law, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities. He said that the governments of the US and Israel are fully responsible for the "extremely dangerous consequences of this grave crime."

In a video message shared on the his social media platform, the Iranian envoy said, "In the early hours of June 22, 2025, the US and Zionist regime simultaneously and in a pre-planned manner attacked three Iran's peaceful nuclear centers in Purdue, Natanz, and Isfahan that were under full supervision of the international atomic energy."

"The United States and Zionist regime have committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities. The aggressive US government and Zionist regime are held fully responsible for the extremely dangerous consequences of this grave crime," Elahi said.

The Pentagon on Sunday announced that the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer and conducted "precision strikes" at three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

He expressed hope that all nations would take effective measures to condemn Israel and the US for their actions. He said, "The US military assault on the peaceful nuclear facilities is a devastating blow to the international law in general and the nuclear nonproliferation regime in particular. This aggression will definitely entail everlasting consequences that may endanger stability all across the region and beyond."

Iraj Elahi said that Iran expects the United Nations and its responsible members to condemn the US and Israel for its military actions against nuclear facilities.

He said, "Each and every member of the United Nations must be alarmed over these extremely dangerous, lawless, and criminal acts. As a founding member of the United Nations, Iran expects the UN and each of its responsible members to fulfill their responsibilities in this critical moment and condemn these blatant acts of aggression. Otherwise, no state would be immune to different sorts of violation of international law anymore."

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provision allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all option to defend its sovereignty, its interests, its national security, and its people. I hope that all independent states, all countries who have concern about the stability and security of international community, will take efficient measures to condemn the aggression of United States and Zionist regime," he added.

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/1936830145668522320

The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to "severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure.

While addressing a press briefing, Dan Caine said, "At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 two dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow."

"As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation," he added.

He said the US military employed "several deception tactics," including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise. "As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface Air missile threats," he said.

"The strike package was supported by the US Strategic Command, US Transportation Command, US Cyber Command, US Space Command, US Space Force, and US European Command," he added.

Caine stated that "at midnight Friday and Saturday morning, a large B-2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States. As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa."

"The main strike package, comprised of seven B-2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications," he added.

Highlighting the capabilities of the US joint forces, he stated, "Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuellings. Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications. This type of integration is exactly what our joint force does better than anyone else in the world.

