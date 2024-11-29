Iran, EU hold 'frank' talks on nuclear issues

Geneva, Nov 29 Senior diplomats from Iran and the EU on Thursday held widely anticipated talks on Iran's nuclear issue, with both sides describing the discussions as "frank".

Enrique Mora, EU's Deputy Foreign Policy chief, said on X that he had a "frank exchange" with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister "on Iran's military support to Russia that has to stop, the nuclear issue that needs a diplomatic solution, regional tensions (important to avoid further escalation from all sides) and human rights."

In response, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on X that it was reaffirmed that "the EU should abandon its self-centered and irresponsible behaviour towards issues and challenges of this continent and international matters."

Europe should not "project its own problems and mistakes onto others," including in the Ukraine conflict, Gharibabadi said, adding that major European countries lack moral ground to lecture others on human rights, citing their "complicity" in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

"Similarly, with regard to the nuclear issue of Iran, Europe has failed to be a serious player due to lack of self-confidence and responsibility," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran planned to hold talks with Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva on Friday to discuss its nuclear program ahead of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency in less than two months.

--IANS

