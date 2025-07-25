Iran, European countries resume nuclear talks in Istanbul

Tehran, July 25 Nuclear talks between Iran and the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, began in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the official news agency IRNA that the talks would be an opportunity for the three European countries to rectify their attitude towards Iran and test their approach to the country's nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking previously at a weekly press conference, Baghaei said the talks would focus on the removal of sanctions and issues related to Tehran's "peaceful" nuclear programme, noting that Iran would present its demands seriously at the upcoming meeting.

Since September last year, Iran and the E3 have held six rounds of talks on a range of issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions. The latest round took place in Istanbul in mid-May.

Earlier today, Araghchi reiterated Tehran's commitment to uranium enrichment ahead of resumption of talks with the European nations. He also mentioned that Iran would continue its peaceful nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, stressing the country's inalienable rights under the international law.

On June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites in the Operation named "Rising Lion." A week after, the US carried out strikes at three nuclear sites of Iran, a move Tehran said is a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The US and Israel have repeatedly expressed opposition to Iran's peaceful nuclear enrichment activities. However, Iran has defended its sovereign right in conducting nuclear enrichment for peaceful and civilian purposes.

Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to advance its nuclear programme within a logical and reasonable framework, aiming to build trust with concerned nations. However, he stressed that such trust must be two-way with respect given to Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, the Iranian news agency reported.

