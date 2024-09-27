Iran, European signatories discuss revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran, Sep 27 Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the country and the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal have discussed the agreement's revival and removal of sanctions on Tehran.

He made the remarks upon arrival in the Iranian capital Tehran from his trip to New York, where he attended the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and held several bilateral meetings, including with his foreign counterparts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official news agency IRNA.

"Talks were held about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). We shared our concerns with the European states, and it was decided that (our) foreign ministers follow up on the issue," Pezeshkian said.

He described the trip to New York as fruitful, noting he held bilateral meetings with the neighbouring countries' presidents and prime ministers and decided to reach agreements.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the revival of the JCPOA began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the end of the last round in August 2022.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to the US as a member of Pezeshkian's accompanying team, said earlier that Tehran was ready for the start of a new round of negotiations on the JCPOA's revival in New York provided that the other sides were also willing.

