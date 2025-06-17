Iran fires fresh salvo at Israel

Jerusalem, June 17 Several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

Israel's Magen David Adom said there were no immediate reports of injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country's state-owned Kan TV news reported that three missiles were fired from Iran, one of which was intercepted by the military and the other two fell in open fields. Fragments of a missile fell in Safed, sparking fire.

The missile attack came as Iran and Israel were trading aerial attacks following Israel's surprise and deadly airstrikes on Friday on Iran.

Earlier Iran launched pre-dawn missile attack on Israel , killing at least eight people and wounding dozens, Israeli officials said, as the four-day conflict triggered by an Israeli surprise assault intensified.

The missile barrage set off air raid sirens across Israel. Plumes of black smoke rose above Haifa, a major coastal city in northern Israel, and eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions in the north and central regions of the country.

Local authorities confirmed fatalities in several locations. Four people were killed when a missile struck a residential building in Petah Tikva, a city east of Tel Aviv, according to Mayor Rami Greenberg. He stated that hundreds of residents from the damaged building and three adjacent structures were evacuated. Photos from the scene showed multi-story buildings with significant blast damage and scattered rubble.

