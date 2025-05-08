Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Delhi amid growing India-Pak tensions

New Delhi, May 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Araghchi's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty and comes at a time of heightened tensions in South Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Araghchi, noting the visit as a timely opportunity to deepen bilateral ties.

"Warm welcome to FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty," the MEA posted on X.

The meeting, hosted at Hyderabad House in the capital, will cover wide-ranging discussions on trade, energy, connectivity, and regional cooperation.

This is Araghchi's first official visit to India since taking office in August 2024. Later in the day, he is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While the India-Iran Joint Commission is meant to meet annually, the recent gap in meetings has been attributed to the Covid pandemic and pressing domestic issues in both countries.

According to the MEA, the 20th edition of the commission will focus on reviewing the progress of various bilateral economic agreements and exploring avenues to strengthen strategic cooperation.

Iran's Embassy in New Delhi, echoing the MEA's sentiments, said the commission will "review and follow up on the latest status of the implementation of bilateral economic agreements between the two countries."

Araghchi's visit takes place in the shadow of escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, including a Nepali national.

India responded on Wednesday with a tri-services military operation -- codenamed Operation Sindoor -- that targeted nine high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday voiced serious concern over the intensifying India-Pakistan conflict, calling for restraint.

"The growing tensions and clashes between two major nations, both of which share long-standing ties of friendship with Iran, are a matter of serious concern," Baghaei said, urging both sides to de-escalate and prevent further deterioration.

Foreign Minister Araghchi had earlier condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended condolences to India.

"Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India," he posted on X.

Prior to arriving in India, Araghchi visited Pakistan earlier this week, leading a political delegation and holding talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor