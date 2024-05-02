Iran imposes retaliatory sanctions on US, UK for supporting Israeli crimes against Palestinians

Tehran [Iran], May 2 : In a tit-for-tat move, the Iranian Foreign Minister has announced sanctions on more than two dozen American and British individuals and entities for supporting Israel in its 'terrorist acts' and 'human rights violations' against the Palestinian people, Iranian state news agency, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Escalating tensions with Israel and the West, Iran has put sanctions against six American companies including The Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics, Skydio Engineering Company, Chevron Corporation and Kharon Company.

This comes after the UK, US and Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran following its attack on Israel earlier this month.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the blacklisted individuals and entities have also helped the Israeli regime in its acts against regional and international peace. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in conformity with the "Law on Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region" (2017), particularly, Articles 4 and 5, identifies and imposes sanctions as set forth in the abovementioned Act on the following persons and institutions in connection with their support and financing of the Zionist regime of Israel's terrorist acts, glorification and supporting terrorism and gross violations of human rights against the Palestinian people, and in particular, the people of the Gaza strip," Ministry said in a statement, IRNA reported.

Tehran also put sanctions on seven American individuals for allegedly supporting Israel in its heinous acts against the Palestinians especially in the Gaza Strip.

This includes executive vice president and chief legal officer to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization and his advisor on Israel, Jason Greenblatt, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin, policy director of United against Nuclear Iran, Jason Brodsky, founder and president of FDD, Clifford D. May, United States Army general, Bryan P. Fenton, Commander, US Naval Forces Central Command, Brad Cooper and CEO of RTX Corporation, Gregory J. Hayes.

Additionally, Iran also put sanctions against the UK individuals and entities "for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime's actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation."

Entities that were put on the sanction list include Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus, UK Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond, Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and UK Rafael, according to the Iranian Ministry statement published by IRNA.

Individuals include UK's Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command, James Hockenhull, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Sharon Nesmith, Assistant Chief of the General Staff, Paul Raymond Griffiths, Director of Defense Intelligence of British Army, Adrian Bird, Commander of UK Royal navy in Red Sea HMC Richmond, Richard Kemp, Commander of Royal Air Force Akrotiri, Simon Cloke and Commander of UK Royal navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond, Peter Ivans, according to the official statement.

Following the Iranian Foreign Ministry orders "all relevant national institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take appropriate measures, which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions."

Iran's tensions with the West escalated after Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria.

On April 26, United States imposed sanctions on over a dozen entities, eight individuals and vessels that have facilitated illicit trade and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) transfer on behalf of the Iranian military.

"The United States is today imposing sanctions on 16 entities and eight individuals, as well as identifying as blocked property five vessels and one aircraft, that have facilitated illicit trade and the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in support of Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and the regime's UAV development and procurement," the US State Department said in a release.

Moreover, the UK and Canada are imposing sanctions targeting several entities and individuals involved in Iran's UAV procurement and other military-related activities, respectively.

Sahara Thunder has been identified as the key front company for MODAFL's illicit financing and a central player in Iran's design, development, manufacture, and sale of thousands of UAVs.

Several countries in the Middle East closed their airspace a few hours before Iran launched a standoff attack against Israel around midnight on 13 April. Iran's attack sent around 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Earlier, in response to Iran's unprecedented mass drone and missile strike on Israel, the United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the actors involved in Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, including suppliers and customers, the White House said in an official statement.

The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's Defence Ministry and many of the Iranian government's missile and drone programs.

