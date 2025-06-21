Iran Internet Blackout: 60-Hour Shutdown Amid Ongoing Conflict With Israel

Amid the ongoing war with Israel, Iran is reeling under an internet blackout for the last 60 hours, as per the map screenshot shared by cybersecurity portal NetBlocks.org. The shutdown was announced by the Iranian government on Wednesday, to prevent possible cyber attacks from Tel Aviv, which also affects its citizens.

According to the NBC report, several social media apps, including the Apple Store and the Google Play store, had been blocked in the war-torn country. As per the screen grab shared by the portal, the internet shutdown began in Iran on June 16, with a nearly complete blackout from mid-Wednesday, June 18.

⚠️ Update: #Iran has now been largely offline for 60 hours; metrics show the internet shutdown continues to severely limit the public's ability to express political viewpoints, communicate freely, and follow safety alerts amid ongoing conflict with Israel ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/EkYtbTvkiY — NetBlocks (@netblocks) June 21, 2025

Before striking in Iran, Israel issues alerts to civilians through their social media messages, mainly on X, but civilians are still left unaware due to the internet shutdown. “We know why the Iranian regime shuts down. It wants to control information. So their goal is quite clear," Marwa Fatafta, the policy and advocacy director for digital rights group Access Now, was quoted by news agency AP.

According to the Iranian government spokesperson, the internet restrictions were implemented to secure the country from cyberattacks.

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear programme. Shortly after 2:30 am in Israel , the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.