Iran: Isfahan Governor confirms 30 security personnel killed in foreign-backed riots

Isfahan [Iran], January 11 : Isfahan Governor Ali Ahmadi confirmed that 30 security personnel lost their lives in what he described as foreign-backed unrest in the province, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

Addressing the issue on Sunday, Ahmadi stated that funeral processions for the slain personnel are scheduled to take place on Monday.

He also said that civilian casualties included a two-month-old infant during the violence.

Press TV reported that the riots resulted in extensive destruction, with 10 mosques in Isfahan set on fire.

In the adjacent province of Fars, at least 12 security personnel were also killed during the riots, as quoted by Press TV from Ibrahim Bayani, Director General of the provincial Martyrs' Foundation department.

Separately, Police Special Units Commander General Masoud Modaqq said on Sunday that eight members of his unit were killed during the unrest, Press TV reported.

Modaqq said the funerals for personnel under his command will be held Monday and will align with a nationwide rally planned to condemn armed attacks and acts of terrorism by what were described as foreign-linked agents, who allegedly diverted public protests initially triggered by economic grievances.

The report noted that the total number of casualties, including security personnel and civilians, has not yet been officially announced.

Multiple attacks targeting medical and aid facilities were also reported in various parts of the country.

Press TV stated that in Iran's northern province of Gilan, one voluntary Red Crescent staff member was killed in such an attack, while five other Red Crescent workers were injured in separate incidents elsewhere.

Iranian officials reiterated that protests over economic hardships are legitimate and would be addressed, but stressed that violence and sabotage will not be permitted.

Authorities alleged that rioters took advantage of public anger linked to rising costs of living and the sharp fall of the rial, blaming the situation on unilateral US sanctions aimed at Iran's central bank and oil exports.

Security and judicial officials further announced that several armed terror cells had been dismantled and individuals described as foreign-linked operatives had been arrested.

Iranian officials also claimed that American and Israeli figures encouraged the violence, pointing to warnings by United States President Donald Trump that Washington could attack Iran if "peaceful protesters" were harmed, along with remarks by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggesting Israeli intelligence involvement and separatist plots.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Islamic Republic "will not back down against vandals" and stressed that those acting as foreign mercenaries will not be tolerated.

