Iran-Israel Conflict: Israel Attacks Iran's Sole Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr; Tensions Escalate

Israel confirmed on Friday that it had carried out an attack on Iran’s only nuclear power plant located in Bushehr, indicating a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Israel has launched multiple attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities since last week. However, striking the Bushehr facility—a project situated along the Persian Gulf and staffed by Russian technicians—is being viewed as a major move. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Israeli military stated that strikes were carried out on nuclear centers in Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz, with additional sites also being targeted.

Pentagon Offers Options to Trump Over Iran

Washington: As the Iran crisis unfolded, the Pentagon is presenting various military options to then-U.S. President Donald Trump. However, no official details are being disclosed at the moment. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly briefed senators on the situation this Wednesday.

Israeli Minister Says Iran’s Supreme Leader “Cannot Be Allowed to Live”

Beersheba: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a strong warning on Thursday, stating that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, "cannot be allowed to remain alive." This came after a missile strike by Iran on a hospital, which left at least 40 people injured. Katz accused Khamenei of leading a regime that seeks the destruction of Israel and labeled him a dictator.

Also Read: Trump to decide on Iran action in two weeks: White House

India Launches Evacuation for Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

New Delhi: In light of the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, the Indian government has initiated plans to evacuate Indian nationals who wish to leave Israel. Arrangements are being made to first transport them by road, followed by air travel back to India. With no signs of de-escalation, India on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindhu' to facilitate the safe evacuation of its citizens from Iran as well.

Russia Warns Israel Over Bushehr Attack

St. Petersburg: On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Israel to immediately halt airstrikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, highlighting that Russian nuclear fuel is being used at the site.

EU Officials to Hold Talks with Iran Today

Dubai: On Friday, senior European Union diplomats are scheduled to meet Iranian officials in Geneva to discuss the nuclear project crisis. Delegates from Germany, France, and the UK will attend the high-level meeting.