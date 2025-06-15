"Iran-Israel talks going to dominate G7 summit in Canada": KP Fabian

New Delhi [India], June 15 : The upcoming G7 Summit in Canada is expected to prioritise discussions on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, according to Foreign Affairs expert KP Fabian.

Speaking to ANI, Fabian stated that the G7, well, earlier, the war in Ukraine was going to dominate the talks. Now, it is reasonably clear that the Iran-Israel Tension and hostilities are going to dominate the G7.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made it clear that there will be no joint communique, only action-oriented statements. Fabian noted that this decision is likely an effort to avoid irritating US President Donald Trump, who previously walked out of a G7 Summit in Canada after disagreeing with the joint communique. "The host government... wants to make sure that nothing irritates Trump," Fabian said.

"So Prime Minister Carney is playing it very carefully, very cautiously," he added.

Fabian also highlighted Iran's scepticism towards nuclear talks with the US following Israel's recent strikes on Iran.

Simplifying the scenario, he affirmed that Iran believes that Israel's actions were only possible with the approval of the United States, rendering further negotiations with America pointless.

"Iran honestly believes, and Iran is not wrong, that. Israel struck only with the approval of President Donald Trump. So if that is the case, what's the point in talking to America? If America is permitting Israel to strike. Then there's no point in talking. Iran is right," he said.

"Now, this doesn't mean there will be no more talks because Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have spoken to each other, and it is possible, I say, after a few days," he added.

Trump on Saturday (local time) revealed that he received a call from Russian President Putin on his 79th birthday and talked about the war between Israel and Iran, which both leaders agreed "should end."

The conversation occurred before Trump is set to mark his 79th birthday in the evening by attending a military parade on the streets of Washington, DC, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, "President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well."

The phone call, which lasted around an hour, primarily focused on the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor