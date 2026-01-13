Iran issues "warning to American politicians to cease their deceptions"

New Delhi [India] January 13 : Iran issued a warning to the US and said that Iran is aware of its enemies and is strong.

The Iranian Embassy in India said that pro government gatherings in the country have foiled the enemies of foreign plans.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. Great Nation of Iran! Today, you have accomplished a great deed and created a historic day. Filled with determination and resolve, these grand gatherings have foiled the plan of foreign enemies, which was to be implemented by domestic mercenary soldiers."

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2010788510190747994?s=20

"The great nation of Iran has revealed itself, its resolve, and its identity before its enemies. This was a warning to American politicians to cease their deceptions and not to rely on treacherous mercenary killers. The Iranian nation is strong and powerful, aware of its enemies and discerning of them, and always present in the field. May God bestow His mercy upon you all," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's top cyberspace authority on Monday announced that access to the global internet will remain restricted in the country until officials are satisfied that full security has been restored amid widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, citing the President of Iran's National Center for Cyberspace, Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, the internet blackout, imposed on January 9 amid widespread unrest in several provinces, will continue for the time being.

He added that the exact timeline for lifting the restrictions will be announced once authorities have completed their security assessments.

"The time to return to normal conditions will be announced in the future, and authorities must certainly brief us on security considerations," Aqamiri said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Aqamiri described the shutdown as necessary to counter "cognitive warfare" carried out by Iran's adversaries in cyberspace, noting that the domestic intranet system, known as the National Information Network (NIN), has been strengthened to maintain essential online services despite limited access to the global internet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor