Iran launches missiles at Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has identified that missiles were recently launched towards the territory of the State of Israel from Iran.

Defence systems are working to intercept the threat.

Israelis must enter protected areas upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor