"Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Israel PM on Iran's attack on Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 : Referring to Iran's missile strikes on Israel, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it.

At the start of the Security Cabinet Meeting, Netanyahu said that whoever attacks them, they will counter-attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

"Citizens of Israel, at the start of my remarks, I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the abhorrent terrorist attack in Jaffa and my best wishes for a quick recovery to the wounded. As in the missile attack, there was also a murderous guiding hand behind this terrorist attack - it came from Tehran," he said through his official X account.

Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will exact a price for this attack.

"This evening, Iran made a big mistake - and it will pay for it. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies. Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah or Mohsen. Apparently, there are those in Tehran who do not understand this either. They will. We will keep to the rule we have determined: Whoever attacks us - we attack them," he said.

Netanyahu said that the attack by Iran failed.

"This evening, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel's air defence array, which is the most advanced in the world. I commend the IDF for the impressive achievement. It was also thwarted thanks to your alertness and responsibility, citizens of Israel. I also thank the US for its support in our defensive effort."

He said that Israel was fighting the axis of evil everywhere.

"This is true wherever we fight the axis of evil. It is true in Judea and Samaria. It is true in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria - and it is also true in Iran. We are fighting the axis of evil everywhere, including in southern Lebanon and Gaza, where our heroic soldiers are active. Today, more than ever, the forces of light in the world must unite and work together against the ayatollahs' dark regime, which is the source of terror and evil in our region," he said.

Netanyahu affirmed that he would do everything to achieve all of their war objectives, especially the return of all of our hostages, and ensure their existence and future.

He also said that the 'forces of light in the world' must stand for Israel.

"They must stand alongside Israel. The choice has never been more clear, between tyranny and freedom, between the blessing and the curse. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, I say to you, citizens of Israel: Israel has the momentum and the axis of evil is in retreat. We will do whatever needs to be done to continue this trend. To achieve all of our war objectives, especially the return of all of our hostages, and ensure our existence and our future. A good and safe year to you all," he said.

Yoav Gallant, Israeli Minister of Defence, said that those who attack Israel, pay a heavy price.

In a post on X, he said, "I spent this evening in the command and control center together with senior defense officials, closely watching the IDF's successful defense against the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the State of Israel, pay a heavy price."

