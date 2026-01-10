Iran must immediately end use lethal force: Australia, Canada, EU condemn killing protestors

Canberra, Jan 10 Australia, Canada and the European Union have issued a joint statement condemning the killing of the anti-government protestors in Iran, while hailing the bravery of the Iranians for standing up for their fundamental rights.

Anti-government protests continue to flare up across Iran, leaving several protesters dead and triggering a communication blockade in parts of the country, as unrest shows no signs of abating.

According to multiple media reports, at least 62 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in December last year.

The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union, in the joint statement, said, “We commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest. We strongly condemn the killing of protestors, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people.”

“Iran must immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force by its security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij, against protestors. Too many lives -- over 40 to date -- have already been lost,” it added.

The Ministers said that the Iranian regime has the responsibility to protect its citizens and should “allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful Assembly without fear of reprisal”.

The protests, which initially erupted on December 28, 2025, from two markets in Tehran over rising inflation and the steep fall in the value of the rial, have since transformed into a nationwide agitation.

The demonstrations reflect growing anger against the clerical establishment led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid economic distress and public resentment.

While Iranian state media had largely avoided commenting on the number of deaths linked to the uprising, it broke its silence on Friday, acknowledging that there had been “casualties”, without providing further details.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that more than 65 people have been killed in the protests, which entered their 13th day on January 9, and that at least 2,311 individuals have been detained.

According to the report, demonstrations have spread to 512 locations across 180 cities in all 31 provinces of Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday appealed to US President Donald Trump for urgent intervention as protests continued across the Islamic Republic.

“Mr President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support and action,” Pahlavi said in a social media post. “Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran.”

Pahlavi has been actively using social media to urge Iranians to rise against the clerical regime under Khamenei.

Large numbers of people took to the streets on Thursday and Friday following his appeal.

Amid anti-government chants, protesters were also heard voicing support for Pahlavi and calling for his return to Iran.

Pahlavi’s father was the last monarch of the country and fled Iran months before the throne was overthrown during the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

