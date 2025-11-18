Iran offers condolences on death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia accident

Tehran, Nov 18 Expressing solidarity with the people of India, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of the victims of bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

Baghaei also prayed for the swift recovery of Indian nationals injured in the accident.

Sharing Baghaei's statement on X, Iran's Embassy in India stated, "The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed condolences to the families of the Indian nationals who lost their lives in the road accident in Saudi Arabia. Following the death of several Indian Umrah pilgrims from the city of Hyderabad in a bus accident near the city of Medina, Ismail Baghai, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of India. The Spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs prayed to Almighty God for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, and for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident."

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told media persons that, as per the information received, one pilgrim, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a group of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad had left for Jeddah on November 9 and were scheduled to return on November 23.

After performing ‘Umrah’ (mini pilgrimage) in Mecca, the pilgrims left for Medina on Sunday night. When the bus was about 25 km away from Medina, it caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker.

“Four pilgrims had stayed back in Mecca while four others left for Medina in a car. The bus was carrying 46 pilgrims,” he said.

The victims include 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

Minister for minority welfare Mohammed Azharuddin said, as per the information received, 47-48 people died in the accident.

He said a control room has been opened at Haj House to provide information to families of the victims.

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah had set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted on X on Monday.

In a statement shared on X, Consulate General of India in Jeddah stated, "We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families."

