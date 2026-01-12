Iran Protest: US Military Considering ‘Strong Options’ on Iran, Says Donald Trump

Amid violent anti-regime protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump said he is keeping a close watch on the Middle East. The President said that the US Military is considering “strong options” on Iran. Speaking to the media on Air Force One about whether Iran is crossing a red line, the president told reporters, "They are starting to, it looks like."

“There seemed to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” Trump said. “But we’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it and we’re looking at some strong options and we’re going to making a determination.”

U.S. President Donald Trump says Iranian leaders called him yesterday and "they want to negotiate... a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting."



Trump said that he is receiving hourly details on the situation in Iran. The president also revealed that Iranian leaders called him on Saturday, wanting to negotiate. "They want to negotiate... a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting," Trump told reporters.

“I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” Trump said.

“Iran wants to negotiate, yes. We may meet with them, I mean a meeting is being set up,” he continued. “But we may have to act, because of what’s happening, before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up, Iran called they want to negotiate.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest at least 538 people were killed in a violent anti-government protest, while 10,600 others have been detained. Protesters were marching in support of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, which have entered their third week.

A government-imposed internet blackout has cut off much communication with those inside the country since January 8. The president said that he was going to speak with Elon Musk about potentially using the SpaceX-operated satellite constellation to help Iranians who have been hindered by the internet blackout.