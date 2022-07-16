Iran rejects US claim of sending drones to Russia as 'baseless'

Tehran, July 16 Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has rejected a recent US claim that Iran is providing Russia with drones for use in Ukraine as "baseless" and politically motivated.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Friday in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, according to a press release on the Foreign Ministry's website, after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that "information" indicates Iran is preparing to provide Russia with "up to several hundred" drones, including weapons-capable ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such allegations, which came just ahead of the ongoing US President Joe Biden's Middle East tour, are aimed at "achieving specific political goals and purposes," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"Just as we said at the beginning of the (Ukrainian) crisis, we are opposed to war in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and also Ukraine," Amir-Abdollahian told Kuleba.

