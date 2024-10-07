Iran resumes flights after short pause

Tehran, Oct 7 Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced late Sunday the resumption of all flights to and from the country following a brief pause due to "operational limitations".

Given the removal of the "operational limitations," the flight restrictions have been lifted since 23:00 local time (1930 GMT), the semi-official Mehr news agency quoted CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Yazarlou said all flights to and from the country would be cancelled from 9:00 p.m. local time until 6:00 a.m. Monday, citing "operational limitations" without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cancellation announcement followed a missile attack by Iran on Israel earlier this month, which led to a previous flight cancellation until Thursday morning due to security concerns.

In the attack, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel, saying the action was in retaliation for the assassination of key "resistance" figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Tehran had made a "big mistake" and would "pay for it".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor